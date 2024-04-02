Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: 7 Unknown And Interesting Facts About The Dancing Legend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhu Deva turns 51: Prabhu Deva is a multifaceted Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and film director known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Here are 7 lesser-known facts about him

Prabhu Deva is known as the Michael Jackson of Indian film, and rightfully so. He is not only an excellent dancer, but also a talented choreographer, filmmaker, and actor. He was born April 3, 1973, in Mysore, Karnataka, India Deva is a multifaceted Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and film director who has made important contributions to Indian cinema. Here are seven little-known facts about him.

Classical Dance Background : Prabhu Deva comes from a family of classical dancers. His father, Mugur Sundar, was a renowned choreographer in South Indian cinema, and his brothers, Raju Sundaram and Nagendra Prasad, are also accomplished dancers and choreographers.

International Recognition: Prabhu Deva gained international recognition when he choreographed and performed in the song "Muqabla Muqabla" from the movie "Humse Hai Muqabala" (1994). The song became a massive hit, earning him fame in India and countries like Japan and China.

Acting Career: While Prabhu Deva is primarily known for his skills as a dancer and choreographer, he has also had a successful acting career. He has appeared in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Directorial Ventures: Prabhu Deva has directed several successful films in multiple languages. Some of his notable directorial ventures include "Pokkiri" (Tamil), "Wanted" (Hindi), and "Rowdy Rathore" (Hindi). His films often feature a mix of action, comedy, and dance, catering to a wide audience.

National Award: In 1996, Prabhu Deva won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the Tamil film "Minsara Kanavu." This recognition further solidified his status as one of the most talented choreographers in Indian cinema.

International Collaborations: Prabhu Deva has collaborated with international artists and choreographers to showcase his talent globally. He has choreographed for stage shows, events, and films outside of India, promoting Indian dance forms internationally.

Philanthropic Activities: Prabhu Deva is also involved in philanthropic activities beyond his contributions to the entertainment industry. He has supported various charitable causes, including initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and the welfare of underprivileged children.