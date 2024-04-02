Principal Financial Group Employee Spotlights: What It's Like To Be A Customer Experience Specialist At Principal

MENAFN - 3BL) View the video above or watch "What It's Like To Be a Customer Experience Specialist at Principal"

At Principal®, we invest in what matters. And building talented teams is where it all begins. Nahla is a customer experience specialist in the Participant Contact Center in Des Moines, Iowa. In this video, Nahla takes us through her typical workday. The role of a customer experience specialist in our engagement centers may be one of the most customer-centric jobs at Principal, as specialists support people from so many different backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Explore opportunities to join our team: h .

