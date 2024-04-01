Techmediabreaks - Doubledown Interactive Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) Shareholders Approve Proposals In 2024 Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) , a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, is reporting on the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders. The meeting was held at 10 p.m. ET on March 29, 2024, in Seoul. According to the report, qualifying DDI shareholders approved financial statements for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023, as well as the aggregate remuneration limit of KRW5,000,000,000 for independent directors and executive officers for the same period. In addition, shareholders approved a proposed amendment to the Regulations on Executive Retirement Payment.

About DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.

DoubleDown Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is the creator of multiformat interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. DDI's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe. For more information about this company, please visit .

