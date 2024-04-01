India Targets UAE, EU Markets To Boost Exports Of Value-Added Agri Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 1 (KNN) India is aiming to forge partnerships with retail chains and supermarkets in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to increase the export of agricultural value-added products.

The commerce department has identified 12 value-added food items, including jams, jellies, marmalades, alcoholic beverages, fruit pulp products, dehydrated vegetables, and ready-to-eat products, to focus on for this purpose, reported ET.

"We plan to concentrate on a few products and push their exports. These are some value-added goods which we are sure would give results," said a government official who chose to remain anonymous.

The list also includes biscuits, confectionery, mango pulp and value-added mango products, as well as preserved gherkins and cucumbers.

While no specific export target has been set for these 12 categories, the official expressed optimism that the recently signed free trade agreements would provide a boost.

The plan involves promotions, stakeholder consultations, and forging tie-ups with supermarkets and retail chains, especially in the UAE, the European Union (EU), and the United States.

In the financial year 2022-23, India's processed food exports amounted to USD 10.6 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22.4 per cent over the past five years.

The country's overall agricultural and food exports stood at around USD 53 billion, growing at 6 per cent year-on-year. India aims to increase its agricultural exports from the current level of around USD 53 billion to USD 100 billion by 2029-30.

Agricultural products account for close to 11 per cent of India's total export value. The country ranks eighth globally in agricultural exports, with a 2.45 per cent share in 2022.

Moreover, since these are processed foods, the official noted that import restrictions imposed by buying nations would be lower.

The commerce department plans to conduct a market-wise analysis to identify products that can be easily exported and target countries that are not currently importing from India but from other nations. This will involve identifying the required certifications, standards, and export compliances to enable business and exports.

(KNN Bureau)