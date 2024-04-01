Russia asks Ukraine to detain, hand over individuals involved in terrorism

(MENAFN) Russia has called on Ukraine to detain and hand over Vasyl Maliuk, the leader of Ukraine's security service, along with individuals accused of involvement in "terrorist activities" in Russia.



On Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement indicating that Moscow has formally requested Kyiv to “immediately arrest and extradite” individuals allegedly involved in "terrorist activities" within Ukraine since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict more than two years ago.



The statement further asserted that this demand was made in accordance with the provisions outlined in the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. Additionally, it claimed that Vasyl Maliuk is among those allegedly implicated in these acts.



Maliuk “cynically admitted on March 25 that Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 and revealed details of the organization of other attacks in the Russian Federation,” the statement added.



According to the statement, the investigation into the Crocus City Hall attack near Moscow, which resulted in the deaths of over 140 people late last month, has indicated Ukraine's involvement.



“The Russian side demands that the Kyiv regime immediately cease any support for terrorist activities, extradite the perpetrators and compensate for the damage caused to the victims,” the statement further mentioned.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108043641