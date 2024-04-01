Tiger Shroff Pranks Akshay Kumar With Overflowing Soft Drink Bottle On All Fools' Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) On April Fools' Day, actor Tiger Shroff did not leave any chance to hilariously prank his co-star Akshay Kumar.

Tiger on Monday shared a video on Instagram.

The clip begins with Tiger shaking a big bottle of soft drink and then runs to play in the garden. Akshay comes in to join the game but the 'Baaghi' star asks him to first bring in the bottle.

Tiger then makes Akshay open the bottle, which fizzes out and the drink inside gets spilled all over the 'Airlift' star.

The 34-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, captioned the clip:“April (flower emoji) bade miyan (laughing emoji).”

On the work front, Tiger and Akshay are set to appear together on the big screen in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial.

The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.