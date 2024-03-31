Outrage After Pondicherry University Play Shows Goddess Sita Offering Beef To Ravana, Dancing With Him (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent turn of events at Pondicherry University's annual cultural festival, Ezhini 2K24, the Department of Performing Arts found itself embroiled in controversy due to a play that sparked outrage among Hindu students and community members. The play, titled "SOMAYANAM," presented a distorted and disrespectful portrayal of characters from the revered epic, Ramayana, leading to widespread condemnation and protests organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP, a prominent Hindu student organisation, took a firm stance against the play's content, which included insults directed at Hindu deities such as Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. According to ABVP's statement, the play depicted Sita offering beef to Ravana, distorted Hanumanji's character, and portrayed Sita's abduction in a manner that trivialized her ordeal.

"ABVP PU Students protested against the recent incident held on 29th March 2024 at a fest organised by DPA, Pondicherry University Ezhini 2K24, where a play mockery of the Ramayana, including depicting Sita offering beef to Ravana and distorting Hanumanji's character," ABVP said in a post on X.

In their statement, ABVP condemned the incident as a deliberate attempt by certain factions within the university to malign Hindu deities and question the sanctity of Hindu beliefs. They emphasized the need for responsible exercise of freedom of expression, especially when it comes to religious sentiments and cultural sensitivities.

“The ABVP Pondicherry University vehemently condemns the disgraceful incident that occurred during Ezhini 2K24, a department fest of the Department of Performing Arts, held on March 29, 2024. The event took a distressing turn when a play titled“SOMAYANAM” was staged, portraying a distorted and disrespectful depiction of characters from the revered epic, Ramayana," a statement from ABVP read.

The statement further added, "The drama depicted Sita's character as“Geeta” dancing with“Ravana” portrayed as“Bhavana.” Shockingly, the portrayal included Sita offering beef to Ravana, and during the scene of Sita's kidnapping, she was shown uttering,“I'm married, but we can be friends.” Such flagrant disregard for the sanctity of the Ramayana and its characters is deeply offensive and disrespectful to the beliefs of millions of people who hold this epic in the highest regard.”

“This malicious act to present Ramayanam is a well-planned act by Communist and Left-led outfits on the Pondicherry University campus. Communist and Left-led outfits deliberately wanted to malign Lord Ram and question the sanctity of Maa Sita for which they had charted this play. Furthermore, in another disturbing scene, Hanumanji, portrayed as“Kanjaneya,” was subjected to mockery, with his tail depicted as an antenna used for communication with Lord Rama. These grievous acts not only ridicule the revered characters of Hindu Dharma but also incite communal disharmony by demeaning the beliefs and sentiments of the majority community," the statement said.

It further noted, "ABVP firmly believes in the principle of freedom of expression but asserts that this freedom must be exercised responsibly, with due respect for religious beliefs and cultural sensitivities. While creative expression is encouraged, it should never be at the expense of hurting religious sentiments or fostering communal discord.”

The demands put forth by ABVP underscored the seriousness of the issue and the urgency for appropriate action to be taken. They called for the immediate dismissal of the writer, director, and actors involved in the play, as well as stringent disciplinary action against the head of the Department of Performing Arts and other faculty members who oversaw the production. These actions, ABVP argued, would serve as a deterrent against future instances of religious mockery and disrespect on campus.

“In light of this reprehensible incident, ABVP Pondicherry University demands swift and decisive action from the administration of Pondicherry University: 1. Immediate dismissal of the writer and director of the drama, Pushparaj (MPA 1st year), and the actors involved, namely Mithun Krishna, SreeParvathy, Adithya Baby and Vishakh Bhasi to serve as a deterrent future instances of religious mockery and disrespect. 2. Stringent disciplinary action against Dr. Sharvanan Velu, Head of the Department of Performing Arts and other faculty (who else are involved), for overseeing and permitting the production of the offensive drama," the statement said.

Concluding its statement, the Hindu student organisation said,“ABVP stands unwaveringly in defence of the sanctity of beliefs and cultural heritage for all religions and thus demands the administration of Pondicherry University to take immediate against the Urban Naxals of Pondicherry University for fouling the greatest literature of Indian Culture Ramayanam to restore faith in the Pondicherry University's commitment to tolerance, respect and diversity.”

An incident similar to this occurred at Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra on February 2nd of this year. During a play titled "Jab We Met," which was part of a competition at Lalit Kala Kendra, objections arose due to alleged objectionable dialogues and scenes based on the Ramleela theme.

In a video that caused outrage, a student portraying Mata Sita was depicted smoking a cigarette. The play's theme reportedly revolved around the rehearsal journey of actors involved in Ramlila.

Staged by Lalit Kala Kendra and titled 'Ramleela,' the play depicted backstage scenes of actors performing various roles in Ramleela. Shiva Barole, the Pune University unit chief of the ABVP, expressed objections to scenes portraying Sita smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman.