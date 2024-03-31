Mod Hosts Commemorative Events On March 31 Day Of Genocide Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instruction of Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, ColonelGeneral Zakir Hasanov, commemorative events on 31 March – the Dayof the Genocide of Azerbaijanis were held in the Army Corps,formations, military units, and special educational institutions ofthe Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports citing the ministry .

At the commemorative ceremonies, the memory of National LeaderHeydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives forthe territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the victims ofthe 31 March Genocide was honored with observing a minute ofsilence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan wasperformed.

It was noted that in 1918, between March 30 and April 3,Azerbaijanis were brutally killed by the Baku Soviet and DashnakArmenian armed detachments in Baku city and various regions of Bakugovernorate, as well as in Shamakhi, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran,Hajigabul, Salyan, Zangazur, Karabakh, Nakhchivan and otherterritories.

By the Decree of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev dated March 26,1998, every year March 31 is marked as the Day of Genocide ofAzerbaijanis at the state level was emphasized.

The speakers noted the importance of purposeful measures takenby President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SupremeCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as theHeydar Aliyev Foundation in order to deliver to the world communitythe horrors of the genocide committed by Armenians against theAzerbaijani people.

At commemorative events literary and artistic compositions bythe Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanovwere presented, photo exhibitions, documentaries were shown, andlectures on the topic were read in sociopolitical classes.

The servicemen visited the monuments of the victims of thegenocide and graves of the Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed theirlives for the territorial integrity of Motherland.

