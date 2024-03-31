Gurgaon Grooves To The Rhythm Of B Praak With Imperial Blue Superhit Nights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, March 31st, 2024: Imperial Blue Superhit Nights brought a spectacular night to Gurugram with an electrifying performance by the sensational B Praak on March 30, 2024. The event, held at the iconic Huda Gymkhana Club, saw music enthusiasts from across Delhi NCR come together for an unforgettable night of entertainment.



B Praak, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, captivated the audience with his mesmerizing performance. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as fans sang along to his popular tracks, including his recent chartbusters that have dominated the music industry. Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, known for curating exceptional live music experiences which continue to set new benchmarks in the realm of entertainment. The collaboration with B Praak represents yet another milestone in this endeavor, as it brings together the powerhouse talent of one of India's most brilliant artists with the platform's unwavering commitment.



"We are thrilled to have collaborated with B Praak for this exceptional event in the vibrant city of Gurugram. His remarkable performance was met with fervent enthusiasm from the audience, creating an atmosphere charged with infectious energy. At Imperial Blue, our commitment lies in providing unparalleled music and entertainment experiences that deeply resonate with our consumers. As a brand, we take immense pride in curating such events, which embody Imperial Blue's fundamental philosophy of embracing life with a smile", said Ishwindar Singh, General Manager - Marketing at Pernod Ricard India.



Sharing his thoughts on the event, B Praak expressed, "Associating with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights for this unforgettable occasion was truly incredible. The audience's energy was electrifying, and I couldn't resist being caught up in their enthusiasm. These instances reinforce my passion for music - it's about forging meaningful connections with others. Performing for my fans always brings me immense joy, and I am deeply grateful for their unwavering support. This project has been an amazing experience for me because I personally resonate with the brand's philosophy of embracing life with a smile."



Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has become synonymous with top-tier musical experiences, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. With each event, Imperial Blue continues to raise the bar, setting new standards for live entertainment in India.





About Seagram's Imperial Blue:



Seagram's Imperial Blue is one of the leading brands of Pernod Ricard India. With the brand philosophy of celebrating the lighter side of life, Imperial Blue is positioned around 'menisms' - men idiosyncrasies expressed through humor. The brand, with its tagline Because, Men Will Be Men', is widely known for its iconic and timeless communication. It is for the young, confident optimists who believe in living in the moment by embracing life with a smile.

