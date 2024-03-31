Foreign diplomats pay condolences to victims of Moscow terrorist assault

(MENAFN) Foreign diplomats from over 130 countries convened at the Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow to honor the victims of a recent terrorist attack. The solemn event, organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, drew more than 250 attendees, including representatives from international organizations, humanitarian groups, and Russian diplomats.



During the ceremony, participants laid flowers at the impromptu memorial set up to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community for their solidarity with the Russian people during this challenging time.



Among the dignitaries present was the United States ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, who offered her condolences by placing a large bouquet adorned with a mourning ribbon at the memorial site. Additionally, the United Kingdom charge d'affaires, Tom Dodd, attended the ceremony, emphasizing the international community's united stance against terrorism.



The terrorist attack, which took place at the Crocus City Hall, occurred when four gunmen stormed the venue, indiscriminately shooting attendees and setting the building ablaze. The horrifying incident resulted in the loss of at least 144 lives and left over 500 individuals injured, highlighting the urgent need for global cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting peace and security.

