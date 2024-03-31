Kia recalls nearly 427K Telluride SUVs due to parking issue

(MENAFN) Kia has issued a recall for approximately 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to concerns that they may roll away while parked. In a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, Kia explained that the shaft components in the affected vehicles may not be fully engaged.



This potential defect affects Telluride SUVs from model years 2020 to 2024. Although Kia estimates that only 1 percent of these vehicles are affected, with a total of 16 flagged vehicles identified thus far, the company is taking proactive measures to address the issue.



Fortunately, no injuries resulting from this defect have been reported. However, Kia is advising owners of affected vehicles to manually engage the emergency parking brake before exiting their cars until the necessary repairs are completed.



To resolve the issue, Kia dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts as needed, all at no cost to the owners.



Moreover, Kia has assured owners who have already addressed the problem that they will be reimbursed for any repair expenses incurred.



This comprehensive recall and repair process underscore Kia's commitment to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers, prioritizing proactive measures to address potential safety concerns promptly and effectively.

