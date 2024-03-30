Mano Animation Studios and Mandviwalla Entertainment Unite to Present “The Glassworker” in Pakistani Theatres

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Karachi, Pakistan — In a groundbreaking collaboration, Mano Animation Studios and Mandviwalla Entertainment are set to enchant Pakistani audiences with their debut hand-drawn animated feature film, “The Glassworker.” This cinematic masterpiece, directed by the talented Usman Riaz, promises a spellbinding journey of art, magic, and courage.



Vincent, a young glassblower in training, learns the delicate art of glassblowing from his father in their quaint glass shop. As he matures, Vincent’s heart is captivated by a frequent visitor to the shop—a spirited young girl named Alliz. Their shared passion for creativity and craftsmanship blossoms into a deep connection, even as their world is disrupted by civil war and strife.



“The Glassworker” marks a historic milestone for Pakistani animation. It is the country’s fifth animated film and the first-ever hand-drawn animated feature. With its anime-inspired visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the film invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world where imagination knows no bounds.



Mr. Nadeem Mandviwalla, the visionary behind Mandviwalla Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the film’s release. “We are proud to be the official Pakistani theatrical distributor for ‘The Glassworker,’” he stated. “This film is a work of art, meticulously crafted by Usman Riaz and the talented team at Mano Animation Studios.”



As summer approaches, cinephiles can anticipate an extraordinary cinematic experience. “The Glassworker” will grace theaters across Pakistan, captivating audiences in both Urdu and English. From Karachi to Islamabad, Mandviwalla Entertainment’s theaters will host this enchanting tale of love, creativity, and resilience.



𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born award-winning journalist who writes on Art and Entertainment for Pakistani media outlets like The Friday Times, Daily Time, etc.



MENAFN30032024007609016366ID1108039919