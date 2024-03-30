Emrill and Clemtech partner to provide innovative technical resource solutions for the UAE rail sector with Emrill Rail

(MENAFN- IHC) Award-winning UAE-based facilities management service provider Emrill has launched Emrill Rail, its latest division providing comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of the country’s railway supply industry. Emrill Rail has strategically partnered with Clemtech, a leader and specialist in recruitment and consultancy services for rolling stock and rail sectors, to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients, including train manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the wider supply chain with vested interests in the region.



Integrating Emrill's extensive in-house team of highly skilled technicians and engineers with Clemtech’s expertise in supplying experienced rolling stock resources, Emrill Rail will remove the logistical challenges of working in the UAE with cost-effective in-country technical resource solutions with industry-leading service delivery.



Headquartered in Dubai, Emrill Rail is committed to elevating standards within the rail sector and is responsible for the strategic deployment of technical resource, ensuring efficient service delivery across all aspects of rolling stock and rail support activities. These will include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), general engineering, as well as OEM-led specialised activities, such as test and commissioning, installation, modification, overhaul, refurbishment and maintenance.



Clemtech, a trusted brand with over 25 years of expertise in providing highly skilled recruitment services for the global rail industry has extensive expertise and working knowledge of the rail sector. Providing both permanent and temporary resource solutions, Clemtech supports new train introduction, maintenance, modification, C4 overhaul and C6 refurbishment of rolling stock vehicles and other associated rail projects, including platform screen doors and digital systems, such as ETCS, Wi-Fi, PIS, OTMR, and CCTV.



Emrill Rail will work with OEMs to ensure rolling stock MEP and HVAC systems are optimised, guaranteeing peak performance and efficiency in rail operations.



Emrill’s Centre of Excellence, the organisation’s dedicated training facility, will provide support with training programmes specialising in MEP and HVAC services for Emrill Rail employees. Led by industry experts, employees will receive hands-on training through simulation exercises and continuous professional development opportunities, ensuring Emrill Rail's workforce remains at the forefront of innovation and expertise in the rail sector.



Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: “Emrill Rail is an important addition to the UAE’s rail industry, as Emrill continues to expand its services to meet the needs of the country’s evolving transportation sector. We are proud to launch Emrill Rail in partnership with Clemtech, who are highly respected worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class solutions tailored specifically to the rail industry, ensuring the same high standards of quality Emrill is proud to provide. Together, we will set new standards of performance and reliability in the rail sector, solidifying our position as leaders in the field.”



Harrison concluded: “Emrill Rail stands at the forefront of innovation in our industry, redefining the landscape of accessible rail technical resources with our expertise and commitment to delivering world-class services to clients.”



Andrew Clements, Clemtech’s Managing Director, said: “Emrill Rail brings together two great companies with a shared vision and the ability to deliver world-class services to the growing UAE rail sector. By combining rail expertise with trusted in-country services, our global and regional clients can access the local technical skills to support their short or long-term commitments, removing the logistical and economic challenges of deploying in the region, safe in the knowledge they are working with experts with proven track records.”



Clements further stated: “Emrill Rail is dedicated to delivering transformational rail resources across the UAE rail industry.”



Emrill Rail will exhibit at the upcoming Middle East Rail exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi from April 30 to May 1, 2024.



