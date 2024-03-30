Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Many higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the MeT officials said on Saturday.
The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, received fresh snowfall during the night, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, received about three inches of fresh snowfall. Some other areas, including Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, also received fresh snowfall, they said.
There was fresh snowfall in the Drass town, along the Srinagar-Leh Highway, in Ladakh Union Territory as well, they added.
The plains of the Kashmir valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains which continued till morning, the officials said.
The Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or snow (in higher reaches) at most places with heavy rain or snow at isolated places during the night.
There is a possibility of intermittent light rain or snow at a few places on Sunday, after which the weather is likely to stay dry till April 5, they said.
