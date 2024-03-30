DSEK Withdraws Recognition Of Private School In Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File Photo

Srinagar- School Education Department has cancelled the recognition of a Private School in Budgam for not 'cooperating and implementing' orders from competent authorities.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a order said that the Chief Education Officer Budgam has intimated that the enquiry Committee constituted by him approached the School Management for ascertaining factual position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directorate also said that the concerned school management however kept the enquiry Officers along with CEO Budgam waiting from 10 am to 5:30 pm on February-24-2024

“The CEO Budgam has also intimated that the concerned school management provided documents and material not upto the mark and without seal and signature due to which committee could not ascertain the factual position owing to the non cooperation of the School Management,” it reads.

DSEK further said that the Principal of BHSS Budgam who was departmental representative has informed that the school management of the concerned school has not shown any inclination towards considering or implementing suggestions.

Read Also Prez Confers Bharat Ratna On Ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, 2 Others Posthumously PCB Wants To Bring Babar Azam Back As Captain

“The school has never taken the departmental representative on board for the official business of the school till date which is mandatory as per standing norms,” it reads.

DSEK further said that both the officers have recommended strict action to be taken against the Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam

“It has been frequently observed that the management of Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam, does not implement the instructions issued by competent authorities from time to time, thus reflecting an anarchist and rebellious attitude of the School Management,” DSEK said.

It further said that the delinquent attitude exhibited by the Management of Foundation World School, Mamat, Budgam is highly objectionable and has been taken seriously by DSEK.

“The persistent delinquency by the school authorities necessitates immediate action to be initiated against the Institution. Therefore, in view of matter, the recognition issued in favor of the school is withdrawn with immediate effect,” reads the order.