Ambassador: Peace Is Important For Achieving National Security

Elnur Enveroglu

Pakistan believes that a people at peace and a region in harmonyare essential prerequisites for achieving national security in thetrue spirit.

These words were said by Bilal Hayee, the ambassador of theIslamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, at the event held onthe occasion of the National Day of Pakistan.

According to him, starting from 2022, Pakistan is takingfundamental steps in the direction of the economic development ofthe country and especially ensuring the formation of mutualrelations in all directions with Azerbaijan.

In addition, the ambassador noted that in order to achieve allthese, the state of Pakistan promotes peace specifically.

"Pakistan's National Security Policy 2022-2026 reflects thedirection from geo-strategy to geo-economics. This policyvisualizes Pakistan's geo-economic advantage with three pillars:Connectivity, Partnership and economic interdependence withinPakistan, especially with its Western neighbors Central Asia andAzerbaijan. and peace around."

Ambassador Bilal Hayee also spoke about the importance ofeconomic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He said thatPakistan is ready to take any step to deepen these relations.

Saying that the trade turnover between Pakistan and Azerbaijanhas more than doubled in the last three years, the Pakistanidiplomat stressed that it is important to do more work in thisfield.

During his speech, the ambassador recalled the visit ofPakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Baku in June last yearand the discussion with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev aboutthe expansion of cooperation between the two countries. He notedthat at the meeting, the parties paid special attention to thedevelopment of tourism within the framework of cooperation.

According to the ambassador, in this regard, direct flights fromBaku to the major cities of Pakistan have been provided.