UNRWA Chief Urged Israel To Allow Food Delivery To Gaza Amid Warnings Of Famine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 30 (NNN-WAFA) – Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), yesterday, urged Israel to allow the organisation's food and nutrition convoys reach northern Gaza, and to open additional land crossings to facilitate the delivery of aid, amid international warnings of famine in the coastal enclave.

Lazzarini made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, ordered Israel take all necessary measures to ensure basic aid reaches the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

He called on countries to increase pressure for the implementation of the court's order, and to reconsider their decisions regarding funding the agency, emphasising the urgency of bold actions to prevent famine in Gaza.

He warned that the living conditions of over two million people in Gaza were deteriorating, and Gaza was becoming an impossible place for dignified living.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, by the ICJ, follows a previous one on Jan 26, in which the ICJ ordered Israel to take all possible measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The previous ruling was given, after South Africa filed a case at the ICJ against Israel on Dec 29, last year, for its alleged violations of obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention, regarding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

A number of donor countries suspended funding to UNRWA after Israel accused the agency's employees in Gaza of taking part in the Hamas attack on Israel.

While some countries have reinstated UNRWA funding, due to unverified claims by Israel, the agency has lost the bulk of its financial support.– NNN-WAFA