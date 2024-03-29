Last Year, RBI Cracked The Whip On A Credit Binge. The Results Are In

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: After repeated warnings about a risky credit binge, the central bank cracked the whip in November. Now, the results are showing.
MENAFN29032024007365015876ID1108038095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.