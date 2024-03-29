Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Libya After 10-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





A commercial flight of Turkish Airlines arrives at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, March 29 (NNN-XINHUA) - The Turkish Airlines resumed commercial flights to the Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, after a hiatus of 10 years, Mohamed al-Shohobi, the Libyan minister of transportation, announced in a press conference.

“The arrival of the Turkish Airlines flight in the Mitiga International Airport today is a message of guarantee to all international aviation agencies. This step confirms the stabilization of the security situation (in Libya) and supports our commitment to applying standards of civil aviation safety and security,” al-Shohobi told the press conference.

“We also encourage other airlines that may not have sufficient information about the security situation in Libya (to resume flights from Libya,” the minister said.

Al-Shohobi also praised the Turkish Airlines as a perfect partner for cooperation, training, maintenance services, and investments.

In 2014, violent clashes erupted between rival armed factions in and around Tripoli, forcing many foreign companies and airlines to flee the country. - NNN-XINHUA