Azerbaijan To Participate In International Food Exhibition In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan will participate in the international food exhibitionin Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" international food exhibition will beheld in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on May 21–23.

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has startedpreparations for this.

It is expected that more than 1,000 participants from 97countries will attend the exhibition.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" is an international food exhibitionscheduled to take place in Riyadh, the capital city of SaudiArabia, from May 21 to May 23. This exhibition serves as a platformfor showcasing a wide range of food products and culinaryinnovations from around the world.

Organised to promote international trade and collaboration inthe food industry, "The Saudi Food Show 2024" attracts participantsfrom various countries, including Azerbaijan. The event provides anopportunity for exhibitors to display their products, network withindustry professionals, explore potential business partnerships,and gain insights into emerging trends in the global foodmarket.

With an expected attendance of more than 1,000 participants from97 countries, this exhibition offers a diverse and dynamicenvironment for stakeholders in the food sector to exchange ideas,share expertise, and expand their market reach. It also facilitatesdiscussions on topics such as food security, sustainability, andinnovation, reflecting the growing importance of these issues inthe contemporary food industry.

"The Saudi Food Show 2024" serves as a premier platform forfostering international cooperation, promoting economicdevelopment, and driving innovation in the global food market.