IPL 2024: Last 3 Days I Was In Bed And On Painkillers, Reveals RR's Hero Parag After Win Over DC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Riyan Parag, the young batter who played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Delhi Capitals, disclosed on Thursday that he had been unwell for the past three days and had to rely on painkillers to recuperate in time for their IPL 2024 match.

Despite his illness, the 22-year-old from Assam showcased his potential by smashing an impressive 84 not out off 45 balls. His outstanding performance contributed significantly to Rajasthan Royals' 12-run triumph over Delhi Capitals.

"I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," said Parag, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, during the post-match presentation.

Although possessing talent, Parag faced challenges in meeting expectations and had shown disappointing performance in recent seasons. However, his perseverance bore fruit as he achieved his highest IPL score, helping RR reach a total of 185 for 5 in the match.

"(Emotions) They are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years," he said. "I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not."

In previous editions, Parag primarily served as a finisher, but this season, the team management entrusted him with an expanded role at No. 4. Parag's selection was also influenced by his impressive performance in the Deodhar Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, where he accumulated significant runs.

"That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," he said.

"Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it," he added.

Parag's performance also impressed his captain Sanju Samson.

"Riyan Parag has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket," Samson said.

RR endured a disastrous start, finding themselves at 36 for 3 by the eighth over. However, Parag methodically built his innings, gradually gaining momentum before accelerating towards the end, ultimately elevating them to a competitive total.

"The way we started, the first ten overs, we were like Rovman, be ready you might have to bat! The IPL is changing and we all have to be flexible," Samson said.

RR's strategic move to include Nandre Burger as an impact player, replacing Shimron Hetmyer, proved fruitful as the South African pacer made an immediate impact by claiming two wickets in the fourth over.

"Earlier it was about 11 players, now it is about all 15 players. Me and Sanga had a lot of chat between 15th and 17th over before deciding the Impact Player. It's all about gauging in which zone they are. You have to look at that and take your decision. I saw Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) was calm and Avesh (Khan) was also looking good, so I went with that," he added referring to the brilliant death bowling by the two pacers."

Discussing his approach for the final over, Avesh, who successfully defended 17 runs, stated, "My plan is always clear. One side was longer, so my plan was to bowl wide yorkers.

I was giving myself five seconds and only thought about executing them. My focus is always on the execution and back my yorkers."

"Enjoying myself here because we have Sandeep, Boult, Burger, all of whom have different skills. Samson gives me freedom to execute and only steps in if he sees I am struggling. I try to improve myself everytime. In T20s I try to reinvent myself. I never think about selection and only practice what I want to bowl," he added.