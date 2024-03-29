Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 440,790

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 29, 2024 amounted to about 440,790 troops, including 820 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,922 (+8) enemy tanks, 13,264 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 10,991 (+28) artillery systems, 1,023 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 735 (+6) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,656 (+56) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,022 (+5) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,645 (+50) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,807 (+7) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.