Update Fastag KYC Before March 31 Deadline To Avoid Deactivation Check Steps, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "FASTag KYC: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urged vehicle owners to complete their FASTag KYC process before April 1. People are advised to update their FASTag KYC details from their respective banks before the impending deadline of March 31.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in the deactivation or blacklisting of their FASTag accounts, regardless of their account balance.

Also read: Alert! NHAI asks Paytm users to switch to another bank FASTag before THIS dateAs per the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NHAI launched the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' campaign to bring transparency and reduce the waiting time at toll plazas for collecting the toll through FASTag. This development comes in the wake of recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for one vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC, which is a violation of RBI guidelines read: NHAI revises list of FASTag issuers, removes Paytm Payments Bank. Check full list of authorised banksThe steps to update FASTag KYC on the FASTag portal are:Visit the official FASTag website at ihmcl in using your mobile number and OTP (One Time Password)Click on the 'My Profile' tab on the homepageClick on the KYC tabKeep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof and a photograph handyAlso read: FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated by banks post 31 JanuaryFill out all necessary informationThe steps to update FASTag KYC on the bank portal are:Visit the official website of the bank that issued the FASTagLog In to the bank's websiteOnce logged in, navigate to the FASTag segment and proceed to the KYC sectionAlso read: Your FasTags will become invalid if you don't do this today. Check detailsKeep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof, and a photograph handyFill out all necessary informationIt is important to note that FASTag will remain valid for five years. That means its validity needs to be extended after five years.

