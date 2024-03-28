Azerbaijan Amends Decision On Goods Subject To Import Customs Duty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision "On rates ofcustoms duties for export-import transactions" approved by itsdecision dated April 22, 1998.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov,signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the decision, the number of goods subject to importcustoms duty in Azerbaijan has increased.

So, from now on, the following will be subject to import customsduty:

- Goods brought by individuals as humanitarian aid for freedistribution;

- A legal entity representing Azerbaijan in the agreements onoil and gas resources exploration, development and productionsharing, export pipelines and other similar agreements of fixedfunds, movable property and other assets intended to be transferredto Azerbaijan to the State Oil Fund or production sharingagreements operations on providing individuals in any way;

- equipment and materials related to oil and gas activities forexport purposes (if the approved list of equipment and materialsimported to Azerbaijan for oil and gas activities for exportpurposes is submitted to the customs authorities by the State OilCompany);

- Technologies, equipment and components imported by theMinistry of Defence Industry and its subordinate enterprises forthe purpose of creation and production of defence products;

- Imported gold for placement in the assets of the State OilFund.