Power To Progress: Kia K4 Next-Generation Compact Sedan Sets New Design Standards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



K4 illustrates progressive nature of 'Opposites United' design philosophy embracing brand's bold attitude of moving forward

Modern and unique body shapes create an artistic and futuristic sedan; sinuous flowing lines express ambition, boldness, energy and strength

Driver-focused cabin transcends traditional design values to deliver innovative solutions through a fusion of technology, color and materials Kia K4 primed for world premiere at New York Auto Show, March 27 2024





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2024 – Kia Corporation has today revealed full images of the exterior and interior design of the Kia K4. The next-generation compact sedan embraces the brand's bold attitude of continuously moving forward and brings new ways of thinking, innovation, and superior design values to the sector.

Inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy, and in particular the 'Power to Progress' pillar, the exterior of the K4 compact sedan symbolizes Kia's unrelenting determination to create the most inspiring, innovative, and aesthetically advanced mobility solutions.

'Every contour, curve and detail of the K4 has been carefully considered and crafted to adhere to Kia's design philosophy, Opposites United, bringing together clean faceted surfacing and technological details in a bold, cohesive statement. Every aspect further strengthens the relationship between brand and design,' says Karim Habib, Executive Vice President, and head of Kia Global Design.

“With the design of the K4, we are building on what we've learnt and making those values accessible to even more people, by bringing a product that is relevant and meaningful, to inspire the way they think, move and live.'

Exterior design:

Unlocking new possibilities through progressive dynamism

Effortlessly transcending the design standards of the compact sedan sector, the Kia K4 exudes an authentic aura of ambition, boldness, energy, and strength.

Kia's designers have created a modern and unique body shape by twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion, which Kia's exterior designers refer to as 'Twist Logic.' The organic flow of light created between the alternating squares emphasizes the shape that runs through the entire body design. This disruptive approach is particularly evident when the K4 is viewed in the side profile, where the sweptback fastback style resonates perfectly with the bold and progressive nature of the Kia brand.

At the front, the Kia K4 creates an instant striking impression. Vertical headlamps, positioned at the extreme edges of the facial area, contribute to the creation of a wide ultra-confident stance, while the Daytime Running Light (DRL) elements integrate with horizontal chrome strips to further accentuate the K4's sophisticated appeal. The latest iteration of Kia's star map lighting technology based on a 'constellation' theme, creates a further evolution of the brand's signature Tiger Face.

When viewed from the rear, the K4 exudes the same aura of strength and dynamism. Vertical lamps, positioned at the extreme ends of the vehicle, cut vertically downwards towards a wide, technical bumper. The air diffuser incorporated into the bumper completes the picture with its strong, graphical design.

Interior design: Fusing innovative technology and exceptional comfort with exceptional visual and functional appeal

Kia's Opposits United design philosophy celebrates the creative tension formed from combining two seemingly opposing concepts. This radical approach is perfectly exemplified by the K4, where the 'expected' concept of a driver-oriented cockpit meets the 'unexpected' layout design, creating the unique character of K4's interior.

The 'expected' in the compact sedan segment is the driver-oriented interior, which in the case of the K4, becomes 'unexpected' when the very concept of driver-orientation design is challenged. Rather than the traditional form of driver-orientation of screens and controls angled towards the driver, this interior separates the driver from passenger with a bold graphic split. This division creates a clear distinction between the two spaces – the driver cockpit, which is technical and machine in character, from the passenger cabin, which is comfortable and human.

Drawing deeply on the 'Joy for Reason' pillar of Kia's design philosophy, the brand's interior designers have created an interior that focuses on the feel of the cabin as much as its functional and practical attributes. Contrasting technical elements of the cockpit for the driver with comfort elements for the passenger strikes the perfect balance between the rational and the emotional.

Occupants can choose from a range of direct and indirect lighting options to illuminate the K4's sophisticated, premium-quality cabin. The dashboard is dominated by a large central screen and an elegantly designed central console further emphasizing the split between the driver and passenger environments. While physical buttons and controls are deliberately kept to a minimum, a line of beautifully designed and elegantly integrated physical buttons for functions such as 'Home,' 'Map' and 'Search' plus a rotary controller enable quick, intuitive interaction with the car's functions. Below that, four further buttons provide seamless control of the heating, air-con and ventilation system.

An array of exciting new seating trims, materials, patterns and colors is offered, including Medium Gray, Slate Green, Canyon Brown, and Onyx Black to further accentuate the sophisticated and luxurious feel of the K4's interior.

The global premiere of the Kia K4 will take place at the New York International Auto Show, March 27, 2024. Kia will present a live broadcast of the global premiere in New York, which everyone is welcome to join at kia as the K4 introduces new standards for design, innovation and driving appeal to the compact sedan sector. Kia will release further updates ahead of the event.



