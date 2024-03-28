Keheliya's Daughter Files Complaint At HRC Over Dad's Arrest

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella's daughter Chamithri Rambukwella filed a complaint at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) over the arrest of her father.

Chamithri Rambukwella said that her father was arrested even before investigations were completed.

She noted that under the Constitution an accused is innocent until proven guilty.

Rambukwella, former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta and 5 others have been remanded over the import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Rambukwella in February after recording a statement from him over the allegations.

The former Minister also filed a fundamental rights petition in court challenging his arrest by the CID. (Colombo Gazette)