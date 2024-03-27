Nine Killed, Seven Injured In Israeli Strikes In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 28 (NNN-NNA) – Nine people were killed and seven others injured, yesterday, in Israeli airstrikes targeting several towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources .

Military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, one of the raids targeted a house in Lebanon's south-west village of Tayr Harfa, killing two Hezbollah fighters and three members of the Islamic Health Authority and injuring three civilians.

The Islamic Health Authority, an association affiliated with Hezbollah, was established in 1984, during the civil war and the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. Operating as a public utility, it offers first aid and has centres across the country.

According to the sources, another raid targeted a house in the town of Naqoura, in south-west Lebanon, killing a member of the Amal Movement and three members of the Islamic Al-Risala Scout Association affiliated with the Amal Movement and wounding four civilians.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters attacked the headquarters of Israel's 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with dozens of rockets, as well as, several other Israeli sites, including the Ruwaisat al-Alam, Branit, MisKav Am, and Ramim.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct 8, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 388 people on the Lebanese side, including 247 Hezbollah members and 73 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA

