What Theatre Does For Aanjjan Srivastav: 'Provides Me With Fulfilment, Purpose'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Aanjjan Srivastav, who plays the role of Srinivas Wagle in the television show 'Wagle Ki Duniya', has shared that the medium of theatre provides him with a sense of fulfilment and purpose.

He also shared that it gives him a chance to connect on a deeper level with his art and the audience.

He said,“My relationship with theatre runs deep and enduring. Despite my diverse career, I still pursue it, and I don't plan to stop until my last breath. Theatre fuels my passion, sparking my creativity and enthusiasm.”

He further mentioned:“The presence of an audience gives me the energy to keep going, and I cherish the rare opportunity to engage in something purely for the love of it. One can do very few things for nothing in return, but theatre provides me with fulfilment, purpose, and a profound connection with both my art and my audience.”

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.