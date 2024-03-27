Azerbaijan's Education Ministry's Call Centre To Respond Citizens' Inquiries On New Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new direction of activity has been created for the Ministry ofEducation's Call Centre, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Education's Call Centre (146) will respond tocitizens' inquiries on the new direction.

Citizens can contact the State Program Management Group via line146 - 9 to get answers to their questions regarding the "StateProgram for Education of Youth in Influential Higher EducationInstitutions of Foreign Countries for the Years 2022-2026.