BREAKING: 6 Naxalites, Including 2 Women, Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Six Naxalites, including two female cadres, were killed in a clash with security personnel in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, as reported by a police official. The exchange of fire occurred in the forest area near Chipurbhatti village along the Talperu river during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by a joint team of security personnel comprising members from District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Following the cessation of gunfire, the bodies of the six Naxalites, including one woman, were discovered at the scene. The search operation in the region is currently ongoing. Additionally, Bijapur district falls within the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for elections on April 19th.

A joint team of security personnel engaged in an anti-Naxal operation faced off against Naxalites near Chipurbhatti village, along the Talperu river in the forest area under Basaguda police station jurisdiction. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P discloseda that the operation, comprising members from the DRG, CRPF and CoBRA, was prompted by intelligence suggesting the presence of Naxalites from PLGA platoon no. 10 of Maoists.

The clash emerged amidst the security forces' mission to counter Naxal activities, encountering armed resistance from the Naxalites in the dense jungles of Bijapur. The successful engagement resulted in the loss of six Naxalite lives, marking a notable victory for the security forces in their ongoing battle against insurgency in the region.

The presence of female cadres among the deceased underscores the active involvement of women in Naxal operations, emphasizing the complexity of the conflict. Security officials have heightened search operations in the area to ensure the elimination of any remaining threats, reflecting their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.