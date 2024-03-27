Ain Sinan Beat Al Waab To Reach Al Shamal Club's Founders' Ramadan Tournament Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ain Sinan team secured their spot in the final of the Al Shamal Club's Founders' Ramadan Football Championship by defeating Al Waab with a score of 3-2 in the semi-final at Al Shamal Club stadium.

The thrilling encounter drew attention of a number of spectators as well as significant figures such as Al Shamal Club General Manager Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada and Financial Director Youssef Al Fadala.

Abdul Rahim Issa led the charge with two goals, while Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad also added one for Al Shamal.

On the other hand, both of Al Waab's goals were scored by Ismail Ghana. However, despite his late brace, Al Waab could not overturn the match's outcome.

While Al Sinan gear up for the final, Al Waab are set to compete in the third place play-off tomorrow, aiming to finish the tournament on a high note.