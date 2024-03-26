Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Pakistani Forces Killed 4 Baloch Terrorists To Foil Naval Base Attack FAKE!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Baloch terrorists armed with weapons reportedly attempted to breach a primary naval air base in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province on Monday. However, security forces successfully thwarted the attack, resulting in the death of at least six terrorists. The incident occurred in Turbat, an unstable district within the scarcely inhabited province.

According to Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, security forces successfully prevented an armed terrorist assault at the PNS Siddique Naval Air Base, one of the largest naval air stations in Pakistan.

"The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded immediately and foiled their attempt to infiltrate the premises," he said.

Following this incident a

video circulating online claims to show Pakistani forces eliminating four Baloch terrorists during an attack on a naval air base in Balochistan province. However, a thorough fact-check reveals that the viral video is misleading and does not depict the reported incident.

A reverse Google image search of the viral video reveals it was originally posted on YouTube in September 2011 under the title "Apache Helicopter Night Vision in Iraq." This suggests that the footage likely depicts a military operation in Iraq, not Pakistan's Balochistan province.







Further investigation reveals that the same video was reposted on YouTube in February 2014 under a different title, "Defeat Thermal Imaging and Survive Modern Warfare." The reupload under a new title indicates that the video has been repurposed and circulated multiple times over the years, potentially to falsely represent various military engagements.

Meanwhile, reports stated that six terrorists were neutralized during the operation, and the Baloch terrorists failed to inflict any damage on the airbase or aircraft. Additionally, Pakistani officials reported no loss or damage to sensitive naval installations.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) asserted that its Majeed Brigade orchestrated the attack. This marks the third significant assault on security forces and installations in Balochistan this year, all claimed by the BLA. The previous two attacks were also successfully repelled by security forces.

Earlier in the year, security forces faced an attack in Mach town, resulting in the death of at least ten individuals. However, security forces managed to thwart attempts to breach the Mach jail.

On March 24, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. During the incident, security forces engaged and killed eight members of the banned separatist group in a firefight.

Balochistan, situated along the borders of Iran and Afghanistan, has been plagued by a protracted and violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent factions have frequently launched attacks aimed at disrupting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) accuses both China and Islamabad of exploiting the province's abundant resources, an allegation vehemently denied by authorities.

Known for its deadly tactics, the BLA's Majeed Brigade, established in 2011, stands out as a particularly formidable guerrilla unit within the organization.

Reports suggest that the group maintains hideouts in regions along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The brigade, recognized as the suicide squad of the BLA, primarily focuses its attacks on security forces and Chinese interests in Pakistan. Notably, it claimed responsibility for the April 2022 suicide attack outside the Karachi University's Confucius Institute.