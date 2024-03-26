               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
JJP To Contest On All 10 LS Seats In Haryana


3/26/2024 11:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) After breaking a four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana, the Ajay Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced that it would contest, on its own, on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the JJP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in Delhi, the party said in a statement.

The meeting, chaired by JJP President Ajay Chautala, has shortlisted names for each Lok Sabha constituency.

It was suggested by some members in the meeting that apart from Haryana, the party should also explore the possibility of contesting elections on the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh, the statement said.

The Lok Sabha polls for all 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The BJP has already announced its candidates for all seats.

