Kuwait Amir Receives Min Of Sports And Youth In Qatar

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA)-- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Dawood Marafi at Bayan Palace. He also received Qatari Minister of Sports and Youth, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, on occassion of visit to the country. The meeting was attended by senior officials. (end) sm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.