Uzbekistan Increases Foreign Trade Turnover Through Expanded Economic Partnerships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The total volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover fromJanuary through February this year amounted to over $9.89 billion,Azernews reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, this figureincreased by about $940 million, or 10.5 percent year-on-year.

Exports amounted to $3.63 billion (an increase of 13.6 percentcompared to the same period in 2023), while imports amounted to$6.28 billion (an increase of 8.7 percent).

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded withChina (21.5 percent or $2.13 billion), Russia (17.8 percent or$1.76 billion), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent or $581.8 million), Türkiye(4.4 percent or $435.5 million), and South Korea (3.7 percent or$368.8 million).

In the structure of the country's foreign trade turnover, asignificant share is recorded in Tashkent, which is 40.1 percent,or $3.97 billion, and the smallest share is recorded at 0.7percent, or $65.6 million, which falls in the Surkhandaryaregion.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover for the whole oflast year reached $62.5 billion, which is $12 billion, or 23.9percent more, compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports rose to $24.4 billion, representing an increase of 23.8percent, while imports totaled $38.1 billion, an increase of 24percent year-on-year.