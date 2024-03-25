Police Chief, UK Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Abeidallah Maaitah met on Monday, with British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall, at his office. The two officials discussed ways to enhance means of cooperation between the security agencies of the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement focused on capacity-building, technical training and performance development, all aimed at serving their communities.

Maaitah underscored the PSD's dedication to bolstering the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom across various sectors. He also emphasised the importance of sharing practical and modern training experiences and improving the security and humanitarian services offered to citizens.

He also expressed appreciation for the level of cooperation between the PSD and the British side. Hall also commended the PSD's efforts in providing comprehensive security and humanitarian services. He also reiterated his country's commitment to maintaining joint cooperation and coordination, recognising their crucial role in benefiting both nations.



