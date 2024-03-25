(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [March 25, 2024] — Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical infrastructure and continuity solutions, is now a Solution Advisor: Consultant partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), providing wider access to Vertiv’s experience and full portfolio of power and cooling solutions.



NPN is a global program for technology partners who offer solutions built on or powered by NVIDIA technologies. Among leading software vendors, cloud service providers, solution providers, and system integrators, Vertiv joins the network to offer its expertise in addressing the unique infrastructure challenges presented by accelerated computing. NPN provides access to a range of benefits, including technical support, training, and collaboration opportunities, helping partners deliver innovative solutions to their customers.



“Vertiv has collaborated with NVIDIA in research, development, and engineering for multiple years, designing innovative products and solutions that support the deployment of NVIDIA technologies globally,” said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv. “We have combined our leadership in power and cooling solutions with NVIDIA’s cutting-edge platforms to help meet the demands of the most compute-intensive applications and support the deployment of AI infrastructure across the globe. Now, we are collaborating to build state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions for next-gen NVIDIA accelerated data centers powered by GB200 NVL72 systems.”



Vertiv’s high-density power and cooling solutions are designed to support the next generation of GPUs running the most compute-intensive AI workloads safely, at optimal performance and with high availability. Vertiv’s portfolio of liquid cooling technologies, such as Vertiv™ Liebert® XDU coolant distribution units, Vertiv™ Liebert® XDM split indoor chillers, and Vertiv™ Liebert® DCD rear-door heat exchangers, cover a wide range of application requirements. The Vertiv™ Geist™ rack power distribution units (PDUs) family has been extended to accommodate higher power draw within the rack, minimizing footprint while maintaining high efficiency.





MENAFN25032024005080011577ID1108017290