People Throng Punjab's Anandpur Sahib For Hola Mohalla Festivities

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Crowds of devotees converged in the holy town Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on Monday to offer prayers at Gurdwara Keshgarh Sahib during Hola Mohalla celebrations that coincide with Holi festival.

Anandpur Sahib is home to the second most important Sikh shrine after Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Wearing traditional dresses, carrying weapons and riding horses, hundreds of Nihang Sikhs performed the Gatka martial art, a major attraction for the visitors. The three-day celebrations coincide with the Hindu festival Holi.

Located about 85 km from Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib town and shrine is the place where Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 baptized five men and founded the Khalsa Panth, which is the modern day Sikh religion.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit extended warm greetings on Holi.

In his message, the Governor said,“The festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. As the onset of spring fills the environment with mystic charm and fragrance, may this vibrant festival of colour transcend across all social barriers and strengthen social harmony, bring joy, delight, hope and happiness in the lives of people of Punjab and Chandigarh.”

Governor Purohit appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Holi in a true spirit of amity, goodwill and brotherhood.