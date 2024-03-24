Ministry Launches Water Awareness Campaign With Private Sector Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, alongside private sector entities, launched a national awareness campaign "For a Drop" on Sunday, coinciding with World Water Day.This initiative reflects joint efforts between the government and private sectors to address escalating water challenges, promote efficient water usage, and reduce wastage.Jihad Mahamid, Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan, highlighted the campaign's objective of enhancing domestic water efficiency and encouraging responsible consumer behavior, underscoring the significance of such campaigns in fostering water conservation, particularly through public-private partnerships.Emphasizing the importance of water awareness, Mahamid stated that it aligns with the Water Authority's strategy to secure additional water quantities for citizens. He commended the Jordanian private sector for its role in promoting a national culture aimed at maximizing water utility.Ali Haider Murad, Chairman of the Haider Murad Group, representing the private sector, emphasized the collaborative nature of the campaign with the Water Authority.He outlined its goals, including reducing water wastage, advocating for water-saving devices, managing household water, and preserving water quality and quantity. Additionally, the campaign aims to utilize graywater for supplementary water sources, addressing the Kingdom's water challenges.Murad highlighted the potential for public-private cooperation, especially in the water sector, to drive innovative solutions to water scarcity.He pointed to the ongoing efforts by Jordanian private sector coalitions to establish industries producing water-efficient home appliances, catering to citizens' needs at affordable prices. This initiative aims to significantly contribute to water conservation efforts on both individual and state levels.