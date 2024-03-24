US, global stock markets witness mixed trading amid positive sentiment, record highs

(MENAFN) The US Wall Street Stock Exchange saw subdued movements in its main indices during the opening of trading yesterday, although it remained poised to mark strong weekly gains. Investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's reaffirmation of its stance on lowering interest rates, contributing to overall market optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a marginal decline of 7.31 points, or 0.02 percent, settling at 39,774.06 points. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's Index rose slightly by 0.95 points, or 0.02 percent, reaching 5,242.48 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped by 14.01 points, or 0.09 percent, closing at 16,387.83 points.



In Europe, the majority of stocks stabilized after reaching record highs in the previous session. This followed the surprise decision by the Swiss Central Bank to cut interest rates, coupled with the British counterpart's maintenance of borrowing costs. The Stoxx Europe index settled at 509 points after achieving its seventh record close of the month at the end of Thursday's trading. The British FTSE index saw a modest increase of 0.33 percent to 7,908 points, while the German DAX held steady at 18,187 points. However, the French CAC experienced a slight decline of 0.23 percent to 8,160 points.



Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei index reached its highest level ever, closing at 40,888.43 percent, marking a 0.18 percent increase from the previous session. Earlier in the day, the index surged to 41,087.75 points, surpassing its previous record high. Notably, the Nikkei index has soared by 5.68 percent over the week and has seen a remarkable 22 percent rise since the beginning of the year. Similarly, the Topix index witnessed a gain of 0.61 percent, reaching 2,813.22 points. However, Chinese stocks experienced significant declines, with the CSI 300 index falling by approximately 1 percent, or 36 points, to 3,545 points by the close of trading.



Overall, global stock markets exhibited a mix of trading patterns, with some indices reaching historic highs while others faced downward pressure. Positive sentiment surrounding monetary policies and economic indicators contributed to overall market buoyancy, although regional variations and geopolitical factors continue to influence investor sentiment.

