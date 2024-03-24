Delhi Factory Engulfed In Massive Blaze, 25 Fire Tenders Rush In

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial area on Sunday, a fire department official said.
He said that no casualties have been reported so far.
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 12;02 p.m. in a factory near the PMC office in Bhorgarh Industrial area.
“A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far no injuries/causality have been reported,” Garg said.
The fire department teams operations to douse the flame is going on.
