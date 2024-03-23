Canada Donates CAD 250,000 To Boost Safe Food Exports From Developing Economies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (WTO News) – The government of Canada is contributing CAD 250,000 (approximately CHF 160,000) to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) to help developing economies and least developed countries (LDCs) meet international food safety, animal and plant health standards for trade.

Canada's minister of agriculture and agri-food Lawrence MacAulay, said:

“We will continue to work with our partners around the world to support international food safety, animal and plant health, while promoting a fair, transparent and competitive global marketplace. This investment will allow more countries to meet international standards that will help them access trading markets and build a stronger, more resilient future.”

Canada's contribution will help to pilot innovative sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) capacity development projects across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and to build SPS expertise that contributes to safeguarding local public health and facilitating safe trade.

Overall, Canada has contributed close to CHF 7.5 million to the STDF since 2005, including this latest contribution.

Developing economies and least developed countries are encouraged to apply to the STDF for SPS project and project preparation grants. The next deadline for submission of funding proposals is 2 August 2024. Information on how to apply is available here .

World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said:

“We deeply appreciate Canada's support to the STDF, which underscores a shared commitment to assisting developing and least developed countries in meeting crucial international standards for food safety, animal, and plant health. The donation not only bolsters the STDF's vital work but also plays a pivotal role in fostering global trade by ensuring a level playing field. Such collaboration enhances trade opportunities, fosters economic growth, and ensures a safer, more resilient global food system.”

To date, the STDF has funded more than 250 projects benefiting LDCs and other developing economies.

The STDF is a global multi-stakeholder partnership to facilitate safe and inclusive trade, established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the WTO, which houses and manages the partnership.

