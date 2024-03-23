Thundery Rain Of Varying Intensity Observed In Several Parts Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Rain of varying intensity continued to be observed in the Central and Southern areas, said Qatar Meteorology Department, adding that the rain could be accompanied by thunder.



Weather images shared by QMD show cloudy formation and scattered rain which could be thundery in most areas.

QMD warned that the thundery rain could also be accompanied by sudden wind activity, and advised people to be careful. Earlier today, the Meteorology Department, in its daily weather report, warned of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

The department also revealed earlier this week that the weather in Qatar, starting Friday March 22 and throughout the rest of the week is expected to be partly or fully cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain.

