Arab League Condemns Israel's Seizure Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli government decision to seize 8,000 dunams of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement, the League said the decision to expand illegal settlements aims to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.
It defies the international community's revived will to implement the two state-solution, the League said.
It warned that the far-right Israeli government tries to undermine the prospects for any political solution to the conflict in way that ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. (end)
mfm
MENAFN23032024000071011013ID1108013591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.