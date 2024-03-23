Arab League Condemns Israel's Seizure Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli government decision to seize 8,000 dunams of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the League said the decision to expand illegal settlements aims to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It defies the international community's revived will to implement the two state-solution, the League said.

It warned that the far-right Israeli government tries to undermine the prospects for any political solution to the conflict in way that ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

