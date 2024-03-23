Amazon India To Increase Seller Fees Across Various Categories From April 7

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 23 (KNN)

In a recent announcement, Amazon India revealed its plans to revise the seller fee structure for a multitude of categories and products

starting April 7, 2024.



This adjustment is poised to impact the prices of numerous items available on the platform.

Currently, sellers incur various fees to Amazon, encompassing charges for inventory storage, technology, shipping, returns, and a seller fee for each transaction on the e-commerce portal.

The updated fee structure includes modifications across several categories of items, long-term storage fees, and refund fees.



It's imperative to note that these revisions do not account for the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to the seller fee.

Categories such as home improvement, luxury beauty, and sleepwear are witnessing significant hikes in seller fees.

For instance, home improvement sees an increase from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent, while luxury beauty shifts from a flat 5 percent to a tiered system reaching up to 10 per cent.



Similarly, sleepwear experiences a rise

from 11-15

per cent to 13.5-19 per cent.

Additionally, musical instruments and flipflops encounter adjustments, with the former moving

from 7.5

per cent to 10.5 per cent and the latter from 10-12.5 per cent to 13-15 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, certain categories observe fee reductions. Inverter and batteries witness a decrease from 5-5.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, and Apparel - Baby ranges

from 11-21

per cent to 11-20 per cent, among others.

These alterations take into account various macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rates, and operational costs, as stated by a spokesperson for Amazon India in response to queries from Moneycontrol.

The spokesperson emphasised, "We recognise seller fees and incentives as strong long-term levers that will help sustain a robust thriving marketplace, focused on digitising small and medium businesses in the country and enabling them to grow into strong national brands. These changes reflect our commitment to make Amazon (India) one of the most preferred marketplaces for selling in India and creating the right choices for sellers to grow efficiently."

(KNN Bureau)