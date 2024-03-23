IPL 2024: Former SRH Skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nears Remarkable Milestone Of 150 Wickets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014, stands on the cusp of a remarkable achievement as his team gears up to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 opener. Just four wickets away from reaching 150 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kumar is poised to become the first Indian bowler to accomplish this feat for a single franchise in the league. Previously, only Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) and Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) have achieved the milestone for a single team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's return from a prolonged injury hiatus, with IPL's marquee signings, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, set to showcase their prowess in an eagerly anticipated clash.

As KKR undergoes strategic additions while retaining the core of their squad, the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, now in his second innings as a mentor, alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit, will be pivotal for the team's resurgence. Gambhir's tenure as captain saw KKR's golden run from 2011-2017, including two IPL titles and multiple playoff appearances.

KKR's acquisition of Mitchell Starc, at a record sum of Rs 24.75 crore, places immense pressure on the left-arm pacer to deliver. Alongside Andre Russell, Starc holds the mantle of experience in KKR's pace arsenal, making workload management crucial for their success in the tournament.

