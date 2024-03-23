NDTV Presents ‘Indian Of The Year’ Award In Various Categories

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The NDTV on Saturday presented 'Indian of the Year' award in various categories, acknowledging the contribution of distinguished achievers, political figures, sports icons, entertainers and others in the country's development.

The awards came as a recognition for those who thought ahead, dared to be different and redefined the meaning of 'being a true Indian'.

List of NDTV 'Indian of the Year' awardees:

Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete and motivational speaker was awarded 'Sports Performance of the Year'.

Superstar Sunny Deol won the 'Entertainer Of The Year' award. The actor made a grand comeback last year with blockbuster-hit film 'Gadar 2'.

Bhuwan Ribhu was bestowed with 'India's Heroes' award. Bhuwan Ribhu and his team of 'rat miners' in a daring operation at the Silkayara tunnel rescued 41 trapped mining workers.

Film director, Atlee, was awarded the 'Director of The Year' award. His latest directorial was 'Jawan' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Goa was awarded the 'Best Performing Small State' award at the event. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented the award to Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Peyush Bansal, the founder of Lenskart was awarded the 'Innovator of the Year' award. Peyush Bansal transformed a small idea into a multi-billion dollar company.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal was awarded the 'Entrepreneur of the Year'.

N Chandrasekharan, the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, won the 'Business Leader of the Year award'. K Kritivasan, the Managing Director & CEO, of Tata Consultancy Services accepted the award on his behalf.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant won 'India First Award'.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented 'The LiFE In India Award' to Meenakshi Gadge. She was awarded for her contribution to environment conservation and efforts to protect trees.

Dr Yazdi Italia won the 'Health Leader of the Year Award'.