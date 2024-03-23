UNDP: About 79% Of Afghans Lack Access To Clean Water

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says Afghanistan grapples with severe water crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the country's population lacking sufficient access to drinking water.

On World Water Day, the UNDP announced that almost 79 percent of Afghanistan's population lacks adequate access to water.

The organization stated in a report that severe drought conditions, economic instability, and the destructive effects of long-term conflicts have significantly compromised Afghanistan's water infrastructure.

According to the UNDP, the disproportionate water crisis disproportionately affects female-headed households, who face greater obstacles in accessing public water facilities, exacerbating their vulnerability.

The organization has pointed out the impacts of climate change, noting that 67 percent of families in Afghanistan are affected by drought-related problems, and another 16 percent are affected by floods.

The UNDP has stated that climate change has intensified droughts and floods, threatening Afghanistan's agricultural communities.

The UN development program has constructed or rehabilitated over 824 kilometers of irrigation canals in Afghanistan, helping irrigate more than 17,000 hectares of agricultural land.

