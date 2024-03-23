Coming Soon To Newsroom Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In 2024 you will be receiving Panama investment opportunities, job listings that are available full or part time, rental apartments, Panama real estate, Buy and Sell, Legal News, Newbie to Panama News, International News, National News, Local News, and lots more.

Tell me what you need.

...

You have our email address.

This is your Newspaper Panama, so get ready to see plenty of extras.

May the 5th or better known throughout Latin America as 'Cinco de Mayo' Panama gets a brand new Government elected.

We are also looking at that same date to having the all new and improved Newsroom Panama functioning in high gear.

The first newspaper that I worked for was called the Telegram so my pen name was Telly and you will see stories written by me.

Coming soon........so stay tuned Panama.







In 2024 Newsroom Panama will be looking for news writers and reporters from the various expat communities in Panama, or from those writers who are in the process of moving to Panama.

Send your news stories of any kind, preferably in Word, along with any associated .jpg pictures to ...

We are looking for the Clark Kent of Panama City or David, the Lois Lane from Boquete or El Valle, or the Jimmy Olsen from Coronado,

Bocas del Toro, or maybe Volcan that is now called Tierras Altas.

We can't print every story, but we will read them all.

We do reserve the right to correct any English wording or sentence structure.

Come up with a pen name or initials if you like.

Let's chat soon.

Telly