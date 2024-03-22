Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) CERENERGY DFS Interview With CEO Iggy Tan

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advises a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan.

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's recent progress with German government institute Fraunhofer on the joint venture to commercialise the 120 MWh Sodium Chloride Solid State CERENERGY(R) Batteries for grid energy storage on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. Iggy discusses the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study as well as Altech's strategy for moving forward with the project.

To Watch the Interview, please visit:





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited